rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232209
Child's Soldier Suit (ca. 1938) by Adele Brooks.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Child's Soldier Suit (ca. 1938) by Adele Brooks.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232209

View CC0 License

Child's Soldier Suit (ca. 1938) by Adele Brooks.

More