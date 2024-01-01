https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232226Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWeather Vane (c. 1941) by Elmer R. Kottcamp. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232226View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 908 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2647 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3098 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3098 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 13.45 MBFree DownloadWeather Vane (c. 1941) by Elmer R. Kottcamp. More