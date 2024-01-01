rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232231
Wagon Maker's Chisel (ca.1942) by William Frank.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wagon Maker's Chisel (ca.1942) by William Frank.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232231

View CC0 License

Wagon Maker's Chisel (ca.1942) by William Frank.

More