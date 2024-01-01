https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232239Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy for "Boy Dancing": The Banjo Player (ca. 1877) by Thomas Eakins. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8232239View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 904 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2637 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3086 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3086 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 24.05 MBFree DownloadStudy for "Boy Dancing": The Banjo Player (ca. 1877) by Thomas Eakins. More