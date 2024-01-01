rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232250
Amana Bread&ndash;raising Basket (ca. 1938) by Frank Eiseman.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Amana Bread–raising Basket (ca. 1938) by Frank Eiseman.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232250

View CC0 License

Amana Bread–raising Basket (ca. 1938) by Frank Eiseman.

More