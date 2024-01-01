rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232254
Study for "Autopsy at the Hôtel-Dieu" (ca. 1876) by George Peter Alexander Healy.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232254

View CC0 License

