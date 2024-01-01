https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232258Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCaptain Robert Calder (ca. 1787–1790) by Lemuel Francis Abbott. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232258View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 923 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2319 x 3015 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2319 x 3015 px | 300 dpi | 11.52 MBFree DownloadCaptain Robert Calder (ca. 1787–1790) by Lemuel Francis Abbott. More