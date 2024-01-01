rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232261
Luke White (ca. 1787) by Gilbert Stuart.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Luke White (ca. 1787) by Gilbert Stuart.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232261

View CC0 License

Luke White (ca. 1787) by Gilbert Stuart.

More