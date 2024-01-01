https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232266Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextClock (ca.1938) by Nicholas Gorid. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232266View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 885 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2582 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3022 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3022 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 16.66 MBFree DownloadClock (ca.1938) by Nicholas Gorid. More