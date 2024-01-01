rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232279
Copper Bowl (ca.1938) by Rex F. Bush.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Copper Bowl (ca.1938) by Rex F. Bush.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232279

View CC0 License

Copper Bowl (ca.1938) by Rex F. Bush.

More