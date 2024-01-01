rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232289
Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Ernest A. Towers, Jr.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Ernest A. Towers, Jr.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232289

View CC0 License

Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Ernest A. Towers, Jr.

More