https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232297
Crock (ca. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232297

View CC0 License

