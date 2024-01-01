rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232305
Study of a Model by Alfred Stevens (1823&ndash;1906).
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study of a Model by Alfred Stevens (1823–1906).

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232305

View CC0 License

Study of a Model by Alfred Stevens (1823–1906).

More