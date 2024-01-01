rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232306
Portrait of an Old Man by Alphonse Legros (1837&ndash;1911).
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Portrait of an Old Man by Alphonse Legros (1837–1911).

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232306

View CC0 License

Portrait of an Old Man by Alphonse Legros (1837–1911).

More