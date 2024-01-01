https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232310Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of a Young Horsewoman (1839) by Charles David. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232310View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 955 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2359 x 2963 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2359 x 2963 px | 300 dpi | 15.15 MBFree DownloadPortrait of a Young Horsewoman (1839) by Charles David. More