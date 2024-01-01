https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232325Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Pyramids of Egypt (1572) by Philip Galle, Maerten van Heemskerck & Theodor Galle. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232325View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 988 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2881 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3293 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 3293 px | 300 dpi | 26.89 MBFree DownloadThe Pyramids of Egypt (1572) by Philip Galle, Maerten van Heemskerck & Theodor Galle. More