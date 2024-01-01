https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232335Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMother and Child in White (ca. 1790) by American 18th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232335View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 904 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2261 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2261 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 14.83 MBFree DownloadMother and Child in White (ca. 1790) by American 18th Century. More