https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232338Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextItalian Peasant Boy (1825–1827) by Jean–Baptiste–Camille Corot. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232338View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 925 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2699 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3159 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3159 px | 300 dpi | 26.06 MBFree DownloadItalian Peasant Boy (1825–1827) by Jean–Baptiste–Camille Corot. More