https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232357Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBee Basket and Cover (ca. 1938) by Charlotte Angus. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232357View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 928 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2705 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3166 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3166 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 14.44 MBFree DownloadBee Basket and Cover (ca. 1938) by Charlotte Angus. More