rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232357
Bee Basket and Cover (ca. 1938) by Charlotte Angus.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bee Basket and Cover (ca. 1938) by Charlotte Angus.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232357

View CC0 License

Bee Basket and Cover (ca. 1938) by Charlotte Angus.

More