https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232358Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCarved Picture Frame Molding (ca. 1938) by Vera Van Voris. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232358View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 946 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2758 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3228 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3228 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 15.63 MBFree DownloadCarved Picture Frame Molding (ca. 1938) by Vera Van Voris. More