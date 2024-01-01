rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232365
The Good Shepherd (ca. 1918) by Henry Ossawa Tanner.
The Good Shepherd (ca. 1918) by Henry Ossawa Tanner.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232365

View CC0 License

The Good Shepherd (ca. 1918) by Henry Ossawa Tanner.

