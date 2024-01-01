rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232370
Bar Bottle (ca. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg.
Bar Bottle (ca. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232370

View CC0 License

