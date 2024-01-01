rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232374
Frances Ludlum Morris (Mrs. Robert Morris), (1838) by Frederick R. Spencer.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232374

View CC0 License

