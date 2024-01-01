rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232377
Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by Edward L. Loper.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by Edward L. Loper.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232377

View CC0 License

Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by Edward L. Loper.

More