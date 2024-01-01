https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232391Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBallot Box (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell–Gerke. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232391View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 974 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2840 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2844 x 3505 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2844 x 3505 px | 300 dpi | 14.72 MBFree DownloadBallot Box (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell–Gerke. More