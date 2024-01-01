rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232394
Copper Candy Vessel (ca. 1939) by William Ludwig and Kurt Melzer.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232394

View CC0 License

