https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232395Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCoffee Mill (1939) by Clarence Secor. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232395View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1057 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3082 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3365 x 3821 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3365 x 3821 px | 300 dpi | 15.87 MBFree DownloadCoffee Mill (1939) by Clarence Secor. More