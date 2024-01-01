rawpixel
Carved Wooden Eagle (ca. 1939) by Robert Gilson.
Carved Wooden Eagle (ca. 1939) by Robert Gilson.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
View CC0 License



