rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232407
Cradle (c. 1941) by Archie Thompson.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cradle (c. 1941) by Archie Thompson.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232407

View CC0 License

Cradle (c. 1941) by Archie Thompson.

More