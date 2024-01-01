rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232417
The Cigarette (1918) by George Bellows.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Cigarette (1918) by George Bellows.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232417

View CC0 License

The Cigarette (1918) by George Bellows.

More