https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232417Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Cigarette (1918) by George Bellows. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232417View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 930 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2714 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3805 x 2950 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3805 x 2950 px | 300 dpi | 25.07 MBFree DownloadThe Cigarette (1918) by George Bellows. More