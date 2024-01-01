https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232419Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMiss Jean Christie (ca. 1810–1830) by Anonymous Artist & Sir Henry Raeburn. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232419View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 985 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2396 x 2918 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2396 x 2918 px | 300 dpi | 13.77 MBFree DownloadMiss Jean Christie (ca. 1810–1830) by Anonymous Artist & Sir Henry Raeburn. More