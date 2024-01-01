rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232438
Elizabeth Virginia Laning Bradner Smith (1908) by Robert Henri.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232438

View CC0 License

