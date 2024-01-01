https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232443Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSelf–Portrait (1922) by Walter Gramatté. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232443View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 936 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2730 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3120 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3120 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 26.61 MBFree DownloadSelf–Portrait (1922) by Walter Gramatté. More