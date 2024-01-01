rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232448
Deer Lawn Figure (ca. 1940) by Elisabeth Fulda.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Deer Lawn Figure (ca. 1940) by Elisabeth Fulda.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232448

View CC0 License

Deer Lawn Figure (ca. 1940) by Elisabeth Fulda.

More