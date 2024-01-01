rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232449
Dough Mixer (ca. 1940) by Roger Deats.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dough Mixer (ca. 1940) by Roger Deats.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232449

View CC0 License

Dough Mixer (ca. 1940) by Roger Deats.

More