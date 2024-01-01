https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232450Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAdze (ca. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232450View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1028 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2998 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4034 x 3455 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4034 x 3455 px | 300 dpi | 15.16 MBFree DownloadAdze (ca. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith. More