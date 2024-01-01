rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232452
Section of the Crossing and the West End of a Cathedral for Berlin (1827) painting in high resolution by Karl Friedrich Schinkel.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232452

View CC0 License

