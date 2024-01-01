https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232456Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHarriet Hubbard Ayer (1881) by Eastman Johnson. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232456View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 629 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1835 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2147 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2147 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 15.32 MBFree DownloadHarriet Hubbard Ayer (1881) by Eastman Johnson. More