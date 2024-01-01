rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Roxana Atwater Wentworth (1876) by George Peter Alexander Healy.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232461

View CC0 License

