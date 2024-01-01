rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232462
Mrs. Stephen Higginson (1876) by George Fuller.
Mrs. Stephen Higginson (1876) by George Fuller.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public Domain
8232462

Mrs. Stephen Higginson (1876) by George Fuller.

