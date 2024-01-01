https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232468Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTorment (1920–1921) by Walter Gramatté. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232468View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 947 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2762 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3156 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 3156 px | 300 dpi | 22.44 MBFree DownloadTorment (1920–1921) by Walter Gramatté. More