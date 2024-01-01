https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232473Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Creek in St. Thomas (Virgin Islands) (1856) by Camille Pissarro. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8232473View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 898 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2620 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3066 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Creek in St. Thomas (Virgin Islands) (1856) by Camille Pissarro. More