https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232482
The First Day (1920) by Ernst Barlach.
The First Day (1920) by Ernst Barlach.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232482

View CC0 License

The First Day (1920) by Ernst Barlach.

