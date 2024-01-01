https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232490Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLa mort des pauvres-Baudelaire (1894) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232490View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 894 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2608 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2980 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2980 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 21.44 MBFree DownloadLa mort des pauvres-Baudelaire (1894) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. More