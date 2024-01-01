https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232493Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGossips print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen (1859 –1923). Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232493View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 987 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2879 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3290 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3290 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 19.58 MBFree DownloadGossips print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen (1859 –1923). More