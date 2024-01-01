rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232500
Stage Design: A Sepulchral Vault (ca. 1820) painting in high resolution by Karl Friedrich Schinkel.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232500

View CC0 License

