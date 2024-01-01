rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232505
Stoneware Flower Pot (ca.1937) by Annie B. Johnston.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232505

View CC0 License

