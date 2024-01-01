https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232506Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPottery Flower Pot (ca.1937) by Annie B. Johnston. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232506View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 972 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2836 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3261 x 4024 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3261 x 4024 px | 300 dpi | 14.39 MBFree DownloadPottery Flower Pot (ca.1937) by Annie B. Johnston. More