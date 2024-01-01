https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232507Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower Pot (ca. 1936) by James H.C. Vail. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232507View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 866 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2525 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2955 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2955 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 11.86 MBFree DownloadFlower Pot (ca. 1936) by James H.C. Vail. More