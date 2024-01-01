rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232510
Candlestick (1940) by Cornelius Christoffels.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Candlestick (1940) by Cornelius Christoffels.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232510

View CC0 License

Candlestick (1940) by Cornelius Christoffels.

More